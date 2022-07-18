Is it safe to consume bananas during monsoon? Here's what Ayurveda says

Apart from the good taste, Bananas are a great source of potassium and fibre, vitamins B6 and C, and various antioxidants. They provide numerous benefits, including lowering the risk of stroke, maintaining bone health, improving muscle function, and preventing kidney stones. However, if bananas are consumed at the wrong time or with certain foods, they can cause more harm than good.

Ayurveda suggests that bananas can be consumed at any time of year; however, eating them in the evening, at night, or on an empty stomach can be harmful to one’s health.

Who should avoid eating bananas after the evening?

People who suffer from indigestion, or have asthma should completely avoid eating bananas at night as they may worsen the Kapha dosha and cause mucus to form in the body. As a result, you may feel sleepy or fatigued and sluggish. Eating bananas during the day is recommended since the body has more time to digest the protein and fibre it contains.

According to Ayurveda, consuming bananas with milk or milk-based food items can be harmful during the monsoon season. The two can weaken the Agni Tatva in the digestive system which ultimately causes indigestion and acid reflux.

In the monsoon, the simplest and one of the most convenient ways to consume bananas is to toast two slices of wheat bread, spread peanut butter on top, and put some sliced bananas between the two slices. Another delicious way to eat a banana is to mix it with cereal. If you want to start your mornings on a healthy note, include bananas in your breakfast along with other foods. This can work wonders for people who want to start a weight loss regimen.

