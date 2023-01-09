Is It Safe To Drink Water From Copper Vessels? Know Benefits And Side Effects

Most people use plastic bottles to store drinking water. But the reality is that, as convenient as they are, the repercussions of consuming microplastics are extreme. This makes many opt for copper vessels to store water. Copper vessels are considered a much healthier option and are widely supported by Ayurveda.

Copper is a trace element, meaning that you only need minimal amounts of it. It is also an essential element, that the body needs to function well. It helps in several biological functions such as the production of energy, connective tissues, and your brain’s chemical messaging system. It’s widely found in foods like shellfish, nuts, seeds, potatoes, whole grain products, dark chocolate, and organ meat.

According to Healthline, proponents claim that copper has innumerable benefits. Dietician Jinal Patel also supports this theory and suggests that copper improves digestion and provides relief from acidity and constipation. It also boosts immunity and has anti-inflammatory properties. Water kept in a copper vessel is alkaline and cools down the body. But despite its varied benefits, using copper vessels may have some disadvantages too. Let’s take a look at them.

Potential Downsides

Excessive consumption of copper can cause copper toxicity in the body. The symptoms are nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhoea. It may even lead to liver damage and kidney damage. One possible way of copper toxicity is by consuming stagnant water that flows through copper pipes. This allows large quantities of copper to accumulate in the water.

WHO recommends 0.47 mg of copper per cup (2mg per litre) of water. The upper intake limit is 10 mg and consuming more than this can cause copper toxicity. Studies suggest that storing water in these vessels, even for long periods of about 16 hours, causes a large amount of copper to accumulate in the water, which is well below the safe upper limit.

The answer to whether it is safe to drink water from copper vessels or not is yes. But one needs to monitor their copper intake levels and ensure that they visit the doctor, as soon as they start to show any of the mentioned symptoms.

