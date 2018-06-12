English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Is it time to Ban the Term 'Anti-Aging' from the Beauty Industry? Find Out
While the term remains highly prevalent within the beauty industry, there are signs that attitudes towards ageism are changing.
Image: Getty/ Representative Image
Should the term "anti-aging" be banished from beauty vernacular? According to a new report, time is up on the potentially damaging phrase.
Dubbed "That Age Old Question," the report, which was carried out by Great Britain's Royal Society for Public Health in partnership with the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, states that "anti-ageing narratives" encourage unrealistic body norms and poor body image that can have a negative effect on women.
"We have seen just how valuable a positive and optimistic outlook on ageing can be to personal health and wellbeing, and yet many everyday conversations, informed by the media, are rife with examples of language that either trivialise, vilify, or catastrophise the ageing process," it reads. "Chief among these is the persistent use of the term ‘anti-ageing' within the cosmetics and beauty industry."
As highlighted by The Independent, the report calls on major beauty retailers and the media to eschew the term "anti-aging," emphasizing that: "the explicit presumption that ageing is something undesirable and to be battled at every turn is as nonsensical as it is dangerous."
While the term remains highly prevalent within the beauty industry, there are signs that attitudes towards ageism are changing. Last December, actress Thandie Newton teamed up with RoC Skincare to shine the spotlight on the problem of ageism. The "Westworld" star fronted a social media campaign for the brand, called ‘For Your Age,' that drew attention to the potentially negative language and phrasing commonly used in reference to age. Makeup brand CoverGirl also caused a stir when it flouted convention and unveiled 69-year-old model Maye Musk as an ambassador back in September, while L'Oreal Paris's October 2017 fashion week saw brand ambassador Dame Helen Mirren, 72, and Jane Fonda, 79, take to the catwalk in the French capital.
Also Watch
Dubbed "That Age Old Question," the report, which was carried out by Great Britain's Royal Society for Public Health in partnership with the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, states that "anti-ageing narratives" encourage unrealistic body norms and poor body image that can have a negative effect on women.
"We have seen just how valuable a positive and optimistic outlook on ageing can be to personal health and wellbeing, and yet many everyday conversations, informed by the media, are rife with examples of language that either trivialise, vilify, or catastrophise the ageing process," it reads. "Chief among these is the persistent use of the term ‘anti-ageing' within the cosmetics and beauty industry."
As highlighted by The Independent, the report calls on major beauty retailers and the media to eschew the term "anti-aging," emphasizing that: "the explicit presumption that ageing is something undesirable and to be battled at every turn is as nonsensical as it is dangerous."
While the term remains highly prevalent within the beauty industry, there are signs that attitudes towards ageism are changing. Last December, actress Thandie Newton teamed up with RoC Skincare to shine the spotlight on the problem of ageism. The "Westworld" star fronted a social media campaign for the brand, called ‘For Your Age,' that drew attention to the potentially negative language and phrasing commonly used in reference to age. Makeup brand CoverGirl also caused a stir when it flouted convention and unveiled 69-year-old model Maye Musk as an ambassador back in September, while L'Oreal Paris's October 2017 fashion week saw brand ambassador Dame Helen Mirren, 72, and Jane Fonda, 79, take to the catwalk in the French capital.
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone Tweets About Her Safety After Beaumonde Towers Fire, Asks Fans to Pray for The Firefighters
- Live Cricket Score, England vs Australia, 1st ODI at The Oval
- The Nun Trailer: Pray For Forgiveness as The Valak's Story Is Here to Scare You Out of Your Wits
- Dancing Uncle Sanjeev Srivastav Matches Steps With Salman Khan on Dus Ka Dum, See Pics
- Swimmer Virdhawal Khade Aims for Gold at Asian Games After Injury Return