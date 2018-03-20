English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Is Jennifer Lopez' Makeup Line On The Way?
The star is rumored to have a makeup venture in the works!
Image: Reuters Pictures
It looks as though Jennifer Lopez might be the next big celebrity to step into the beauty industry.
The star is rumoured to have a makeup venture in the works, following a social flurry of social media activity initiated by her makeup artist Scott Barnes. The creative recently uploaded a picture of J-Lo on the set of ‘World of Dance' to his Instagram account, prompting fans to immediately applaud her beauty look, which featured a deep, matte bronzer. As Allure reports, when fellow makeup artist Ivan Vargas enquired about the bronzer, Barnes responded: "I'm using a bronzer that @Jlo is making it pretty amazing!! Shh." The response -- now apparently deleted -- was captured by the beauty blogger @Trendmood1 and by Vargas himself.
The move has yet to be confirmed, but a makeup line would certainly be a logical progression for J-Lo, whose expansive career spans music, acting and fashion collaborations. The star also has plenty of experience in the beauty industry, having fronted multiple campaigns for L'Oreal over the years and put her name to several fragrances.
If she does decide to go down the beauty route, then she's in luck -- celebrity beauty lines are enjoying something of a renaissance currently, with stars such as Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Madonna all bringing fresh products to the market over the past year.
