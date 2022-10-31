Is low-sodium diet beneficial for you? Know expert’s recommendation

Sodium plays an important role in the human body. It helps balance the electrolyte in the body and regulates water levels. Despite being vital to health, there may be times when you would require to limit your intake of salt in the diet due to medical issues. For instance, a low-sodium diet is suggested for people with heart failure, high blood pressure, and kidney illness.

Dr Dimple Jangda took to Instagram to explain the benefits of salt and what exactly is a low-sodium diet and if it’s beneficial or not. In the video, she said, “Yes, we must go on a no-salt diet, but only occasionally to cleanse the body”. She went on to say that salt effectively combats and balances dryness in Vata (ectomorph). The expert stated that if you have symptoms of constipation, dry rough skin, dry rough frizzy hair, or dehydration, salt can help.

Dr Dimple Jangda further added that if you have water retention, you should follow a salt-free diet for at least one day per week. She said instead of salty snacks, choose fruits and sautéed vegetables. This will aid in weight loss and the removal of water retention. The doctor also advised to avoid refined salts and replace them with Himalayan salt, sea salt, rock salt, black salt (Sai shag salt), and other natural salts. Take a look at the post below.

Low-Sodium Diet Tips

Seasoning foods and making meals palatable can be difficult if you follow a low-sodium diet. Hence, here are some low-sodium cooking and food preparation tips:

Lemon juice can be used as a salt substitute.

Instead of salt, cook with fresh herbs.

Experiment with different spices.

Make a bright, zesty salad dressing with citrus juices and olive oil.

Snack on unsalted nuts seasoned with herbs.

Make a garlic and ginger soup from scratch.

Increase the amount of fresh produce in your meals and snacks.

Make your own hummus with dried chickpeas and season it with garlic and herbs.

Combine olive oil, garlic, vinegar, honey, and ginger to make a low-sodium marinade.

