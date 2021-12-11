Is Masaba Gupta Our Post-COVID Workout Guru? Her Instagram Seems To Suggest So

One of the most celebrated fashion designers of Indian origin, Masaba Gupta is no stranger to Gen Z, thanks to her breathtaking creations from her label House of Masaba. However, what makes her the country’s latest post-pandemic inspiration is her fitness regime. The talented designer has never shied away from addressing her body insecurities owing to her ‘Carribean body physique’ as well as her struggles with PCOS. She has been generously letting us sneak a peek into her healthy lifestyle through videos of her doing yoga as well as deadlifts with the same ease and grace, throughout this year.

Last Thursday was no different. The 32-year-old stunner wowed her fans with her animal flow workout in her stories. Masaba commented that ever since the virus outbreak and the subsequent health challenges were faced all across the globe, every workout session is a new beginning of sorts for her. Never one to be out of style, her grey sweatshirt, black workout pants and white gym shoes complemented her rigorous workout session with the elastic rope perfectly.

While celebrities sweating it out in the gym is not a novel sight anymore, such openness and deep insights that follow heavy exercise is still refreshing. Her sheer persistence and refusal to quit has been an on-going source of inspiration for all her followers. Masaba has a message to deliver and she does it perfectly when she outlines her fitness journey through multiple posts on her PCOS struggle, her strict diet and her (very rare) failed workout days.

What makes Masaba truly stand out as an icon for the youth is, however, her acute appraisal and understanding of body positivity carefully balanced with her passion for fitness. She shows the world that every body is beautiful through her commitment to showcase plus-size models in her label. It is this inspiring balance of body positivity and fitness enthusiasm that makes the young generation want to follow her as their fitness guru.

