Quality and quantity of sleep are important for health, and recent studies have revealed that irregular sleep patterns and fairly late bedtimes are linked to negative health risks like an increased risk of depression and cardiovascular disorders. Gaagan Goyaal, founder and CEO, Twiee Expect Miracles, says, “Insomnia and sleep problems continue to be a major burden on society despite improvements in pharmaceutical therapy and psychotherapy. Numerous underlying issues causing insomnia can be addressed like irregular sleep patterns, stress, unhealthy eating and lifestyle choices, medical diseases, and mental health issues.”

Vijaya, sometimes known as medical cannabis, aids with overcoming suffering and hence is one of the five plants considered to be necessary by the Vedas, and with good reason. “Cannabinoids which are either produced in a lab or taken straight from the hemp plant are becoming more and more popular as sleep medicine. However, there has been so much misinformation spread about the hemp leaf extract that it frequently confounds people. The consumer is the one who determines its value. When used suitably, medicinal cannabis has the power to treat a wide range of ailments and benefit a significant share of society,” adds Goyaal. Cannabinoids are known to cause a relaxed and sleepy mood that may help facilitate improved sleep.

Medical cannabis has been shown to improve sleep quality and treat sleep disorders such as insomnia, sleep apnea, and restless leg syndrome. It works by increasing the levels of the natural sleep hormone melatonin, reducing inflammation, and relaxing muscles. Medical cannabis can be used in the form of oil, tinctures, capsules, and vaporization. It is recommended to use low-THC and high-CBD strains, as THC may increase anxiety and negatively affect sleep. Patients should consult a licensed medical professional before using medical cannabis for sleep disorders.

The adoption of hemp leaf extract for a healthy, pain-free existence is becoming more and more common in India. It provides numerous benefits which are only increasing over time with more research. As it works with the hypothalamus to control stress, it can benefit those who suffer from insomnia as well. When we aren’t actively trying to process conscious trauma during sleep, an excessive stress response causes insomnia. Through hormone counteraction, medical cannabis can reduce the dysregulated cycle of excessive stress hormone production and balance the patterns of sleep and wakefulness.

