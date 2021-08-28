Is Mouth Ulcer Making Your Life Miserable? Here are 6 Home Remedies

Mouth ulcers are normally small, painful sores that emerge on your inner lip, gums, throat or even the palate. They are also known as canker sores. These lesions can make eating, drinking, and even talking difficult. Women, adolescents, and people with a family history of mouth ulcers are at higher risk.

Here are few super-effective home remedies to treat mouth ulcers:

Apple cider vinegar is very effective in treating ulcers as acid available in vinegar can kill ulcer-causing bacteria. In half a cup of warm water, mix one TBSP of vinegar and gargle with the mixture. Do this twice a day till the swelling reduces.

Cloves are well known to kill bacteria. As per the reports, cloves help in preventing stomach ulcers. Just keep a few cloves handy and chew on their buds.

Honey is rich in anti-bacterial properties. It works as a natural emollient. To use honey as a remedy, just apply a little bit on the ulcer with the help of the cotton and you’ll see the difference.

Aloe vera can also be an effective mouth ulcer remedy besides a good ingredient for the skin. Apply a little naturally extracted aloe vera juice on the ulcer. Aloe vera is loaded with antiseptic properties so it will help in providing instant relief.

Turmeric works as an effective antidote to mouth ulcers. It has anti-inflammatory properties. Make a smooth paste by adding half TBSP of turmeric to water and then apply it to the ulcer. Let it sit for a couple of minutes and rinse off with water.

Ghee is full of moisture and can reduce swelling by making it a sought-after remedy for mouth ulcers. Apply a little bit of pure ghee on the affected area with the help of your finger. Let it sit for some time the wash your mouth with plain water.

