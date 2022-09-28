Is Red Rice Effective in Weight Loss? How is it Different From Brown Rice?

Whenever we talk about weight loss, white rice is often looked down upon. This is because the polishing process removes the hull, bran, and germ. The bran contains a small amount of oil that can turn rancid. Removing it improves the shelf life of rice. However, the polishing process gets rid of a lot of essential nutrients due to which brown is preferred over white rice.

Brown rice has its germ and bran intact and is considered a whole grain. The bran and fibre retained in the brown rice make it health-promoting. It has a shelf life of around 6 months at room temperature. Various types of brown rice are differentiated based on their colour. The pigmentation is a result of the presence of Anthocyanin, an antioxidant present in the rice.

Red rice also contains a good amount of manganese. The mineral is known to help in the formation of bones and connectives along with blood clotting and sex hormones. It also helps in fat and carbohydrate metabolism, calcium absorption and sugar regulation.

But which of them is better for weight loss?

Brown rice and red rice, both have similar amounts of carbohydrates and proteins. Both are rich in fibre and the nutritional content is also similar. Hence, both are equally good for weight loss.

However, the additional manganese content in red rice makes it more suitable for people who want to stay healthy. All we need to do is take care of our portion size. This is because excess carbohydrates can hinder our weight loss journey.

It is important to note that diet can only help partially in weight loss. Exercising and staying active do the rest and also help keep our lethargy at bay. As far as types of rice are concerned, any type of brown rice is preferable over white rice any day.

