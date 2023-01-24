Is Red the New Black? The Rise of the Red Smokey Eye

The red smokey eye is a newer makeup trend that has been gaining popularity in recent years. It is a variation of the traditional smokey eye that incorporates shades of red, such as burgundy, maroon or cranberry. This look is a bold and daring, and can be paired with neutral or nude shades to balance the look or with other bold colors for a more dramatic look.

Kajol R Paswwan, Celebrity Make Up Artist, says, “Red screams bold, be it on the lips or eyes and including this colour in your makeup is definitely going to make you look OTT. Makeup is all about playing with colours while keeping your look subtle and having fun with it. Hence, I would definitely say that red smokey eye is in and for the girls who like to play it bold.”

The red smokey eye can be a statement look, perfect for special occasions and night out. It’s a great way to add a pop of colour to your makeup routine and make a statement. However, keep in mind that a smokey eye in any color should be blended well and keep the look balanced with the rest of the face makeup.

Siddhanth Dua, co-director, Affinity Elite feels red eyeshadow is certainly a bold choice, but when done correctly, it can be a showstopper. “The key to pulling off a red smokey eye is to find the right shade of red for your skin tone. A bold, true red works well on fair skin, while a more muted, brick red is a great choice for darker skin tones,” adds Dua.

Also Read: Winter Cooking: Delicious Recipes To Keep You Toasty

Rock a red eye makeup look this season

Paswwan and Dua share ways to apply the red eyeshadow

Blend the eyeshadow to give it a softer effect. With a flat eyeshadow brush, apply the same colour onto your lower lids and smudge it for added drama. Line your waterline with a kajal and apply a generous amount of mascara to finish the look.

You can also go for a gradient effect or mix two contrasting colours such as red and black together to add more oomph to your eye makeup. You can also try different looks with it such as add glitter to it if you’re getting ready for cocktail night or a fancy party.

Another fun look could be creating an extended shadow towards the outer corner of your eye and then adding a thin liner while colouring your lash line with kajal and you’re good to go. This look will make a bold statement too so if you love playing with makeup, you should definitely try this once!

When it comes to placement, it’s best to focus the color on the outer corner of the eye and blend it into the crease. This helps to create a subtle, smoky effect that is both dramatic and wearable. To add even more impact, try mixing in a black eyeshadow to create a striking red and black smokey eye.

Another way to make red eyeshadow work for everyday wear is by applying a light wash of the color on the lids, focusing on the inner corners. This gives a pop of colour that is still subtle and easy to wear.

The red smokey eye trend is a great way to add a touch of drama to your makeup routine. With the right shade and placement, anyone can pull off this bold look. Step out of your comfort zone and experiment with different colours you never thought could look oh-so-glamorous and red smokey eye is definitely one of those.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here