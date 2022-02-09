Is Sedentary Lifestyle Damaging Your Body? Try These 3 Exercises

In the post-pandemic world, the work from home culture has taken over. There are a bunch of pros and cons linked to this lifestyle, owing to which our body might be suffering in ways we are not aware of. At home, some prefer to work on their desk – just like the office, while there are many who laze around on bed, or on a bean bag, or a sofa. Sitting all the time in an incorrect posture takes a toll on your muscular health. While incorporating exercises and yoga are important to preserve our health in long term, finding enough time daily could be a challenge for many.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who has been constantly sharing tips for leading a healthy life, has recently started a 12-week fitness programme, which aims to provide easy solutions to your fitness woes. In her latest post, Diwekar shared three exercises that can be attempted even by a lazy person. Highlighting how the sedentary lifestyle damages the body, she said that the “head and neck are bearing the brunt as we are constantly glued to our screens attending meetings or online classes.” According to the expert, the chest remains collapsed, if we sit in the incorrect posture, that further limits oxygen circulation, making you feel dull and depressive. The back, stomach, thighs, knees, and feet also bear the brunt of the wrong posture. To improve this, try the following exercises at home:

EXERCISE 1

Take a chair with an arm and backrest and sit at the front part of the chair and do not lean on the backrest. The chest should be lifted up, shoulders should go back and shoulder blades should move towards hips. Place your palms at the side of the chair, look straight, bend your knees and lift your legs up, and slowly bring them down. Start with doing 5. This exercise is a good workout for your lower body

EXERCISE 2

While sitting, the legs are constantly touching the ground, hence they have to work extra hard to throw the deoxygenated blood back up to the circulatory system. Place your hands in the armrest, lift up your chest, the elbows should be together, and now simply lift both the legs up. Hold it for the count of five, and now bend your legs and bring them down. Repeat it only if you are comfortable. Don’t push too much.

EXERCISE 3

Sit towards the front of the chair and lift your chest up. One at a time, take your hands back and hold the backrest. Stay in that position, you can also straighten the elbows, roll the shoulders back, and squeeze the shoulder blades together. This exercise will strengthen your shoulders.

