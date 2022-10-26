Is Social Anxiety Keeping You Away From Parties? Check These Helpful Tips

The fear of being around a large group of people is known as social anxiety or social phobia. A person who suffers from social anxiety frequently has an unreasonable or excessive fear of social interactions or situations and prefers to stay alone. It stems from a fear of being judged, criticized, or watched over by others. Sometimes social anxiety tends to spike on the day of a party or right before you ring the doorbell. These five tips will help you calm down and overcome it:

Control your breathing

Anxiety can cause changes in your body that are unpleasant. For example, your breathing may become rapid and shallow. You may experience tenseness, dizziness, or suffocation. Therefore, you must put one hand on your chest and the other on your stomach. Close your eyes and focus on your breathing.

Start small

Do not rush into large social gatherings. Make reservations at restaurants with friends or family members to get used to eating in public. Try going out of your way to make eye contact and say hello to strangers on the street or at the grocery store. If someone strikes up a conversation with you, inquire about their hobbies or favourite places to visit.

Make Use of Your Senses

Sight, sound, smell, touch, and taste are all senses that can help you relax when you’re feeling anxious. Looking at a photograph close to your heart or smelling a particular scent can also help you relax. Try listening to your favourite song, chewing a flavorful piece of gum, or snuggling with a pet the next time you feel anxious about a social situation.

Don’t drink too much

In general, alcohol and parties go hand in hand. A few glasses of wine can act as an anti-anxiety medication and help a person with anxiety relax, you must keep a check and avoid drinking too much.

Prepare

Making plans for social situations that cause you anxiety can help you feel more confident. You may feel compelled to avoid certain situations because they make you anxious. Instead, be prepared.

