In this fast-paced world, where working overtime automatically translates to being passionate and driven, we tend to wear the ‘I am busy’ badge with pride. There’s barely any time for us to stop and smell the flowers blooming in our garden, or give ourselves the luxury of self-care. Managing work, giving lack of attention to family and barely finding time for ourselves, this stressful life has wreaked havoc.

Even when we are not busy, we feel the need to keep ourselves occupied, because we do not want to be perceived as lazy. We feel the constant pressure of accomplishing something every day. Unfortunately, being busy does not mean being productive.

The constant grind and hustle are quickly leading to burnout, anxiety, and stress-related issues. If you have too much on your plate, and you are done trying to find the right balance between work and family, maybe it’s time to catch a breath. Take it down a notch. Make a conscious effort to remove yourself from the rat race. Try to find more meaning and simple joy in your everyday life. These are the ideas of slow living.

What is slow living?

The key to slow living is to consume less and take a slower approach to your life. It also includes anything from mindful eating to planning a vacation. It is a set of values that lays emphasis on the fact that faster is not always better. It is in fact the antithesis of living with anxiety and instead paving a way for creativity, peace and mindfulness.

Here’s how you can slow down and savour the little moments in your life-

Slow Down

The first step is to slow down. Slowing down helps you nurture your thoughts and focus more on yourself. Wake up a little early in the morning and instead of taking a quick shower and gulping down your breakfast, relax and cherish it.

Practice mindfulness

Mindfulness is being completely aware of your feelings and sensation at the moment. Practising this involves breathing methods, guided imagery and meditation. Being mindful actually helps in recognising the emotions and controlling them, being able to relax and de-stress. Engage all of your sensory organs, or meditate and focus on breathing.

Maintain good health

For a balanced and healthy life, you need to keep yourself physically fit. It can be achieved by regularly exercising, maintaining a healthy diet and sleeping on time. Good health is the key to a balanced and fulfilling life. Exercise regularly or do yoga, eat a well-balanced and nutritious diet and sleep on time.

Self-care

Self-care is leisure time that is dedicated to taking care of yourself for your physical, mental, and emotional well-being. It can include pampering yourself with a relaxing shower, listening to music, baking, cooking, sketching, or going to the spa.

Lose the guilt

If you feel plagued with guilt for slowing down, remember that taking a break will help you from burnout and in fact enhance your creativity and productivity.

