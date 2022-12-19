Is There a Link Between Heart Issues and Covid-19? Experts Talk

Scientists at the University of Maryland in Baltimore, US, have now discovered the mechanism underlying the toxic effect the virus has on the heart tissue that may cause a heart attack or heart failure. The harmful toxic effects of the Covid-19 causing SARS-CoV-2 virus on the various organs of the body are not unknown. According to earlier research, people who contracted the coronavirus were at risk of developing heart tissue inflammation for as least a year after testing negative. Patients may experience heart tissue inflammation, which could result in blood clots, irregular cardiac rhythms, stroke, heart attack, or heart failure.

The results, based on analysis of mouse heart cells and fruit flies, were released in Nature Communications Biology. The heart and other organs may not always be protected from the harm that Covid-19 infection, despite vaccination and drugs. The harmful effects of the SARS-CoV-2 viral protein on the heart were reversed by the scientists using a medication. Nsp6 is the protein of SARS-CoV-2 that is the most hazardous. According to senior author Zhe Han, “our research demonstrates that each SARS-CoV-2 protein can individually cause significant harm to particular organs in the body, comparable to what has been observed for other viruses like HIV and Zika."

“We must first comprehend the process underlying what is causing the sickness to effectively treat patients in the long run. We may test medications to determine if any can undo the harm by identifying these processes of injury in each tissue. Those medications that show promise can then undergo additional testing in clinical research studies “said Han.

Research undertaken by Hopkins Medicine highlights that heart attacks come in a variety of shapes and sizes. It is infrequent to have a type 1 heart attack, which is brought on by a blood clot obstructing one of the heart’s arteries, during or after contracting COVID-19.

With COVID-19, type 2 heart attacks are more frequent, according to the study. Because the heart muscle doesn’t receive enough oxygen delivery in the blood to perform this additional work, a fast heartbeat, low blood oxygen levels, or anaemia may be the cause of this heart attack. Although it is less frequent in those who have recovered from the illness, the study observed it in persons with acute coronavirus sickness.

