Is This TikTok Video With Disha Patani a Hint For Krishna Shroff's Wedding?

Disha Patani recently took to her Instagram account to share a fun post featuring Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna and their mother Ayesha Shroff.

The MS Dhoni actress uploaded a video in which the trio can be seen taking the popular ‘Who’s Most Likely To’ challenge. Disha, Ayesha and Krishna seemed to have a great time together in the balcony as they answered questions such as “Who's gone out with hotter guys.”

However, the game obliquely pointed at the likelihood of Krishna Shroff taking her relationship with Eban Hyams a step ahead. This happened when the voice asked, “Who is most likely to get married first?” All three unanimously point at Krishna, indicating she is set to tie the nuptial knot soon.

Krishna has been candid about her relationship with Eban Hyams, a basketball player. The star kid doesn’t shy away from sharing romantic love-filled photographs with Hyams. In her recent Instagram post, she shared a series of love-filled pictures with the partner.

On work front, Disha was last seen in Mohit Suri-directed Malang, opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemmu. She will next feature in KTina, which is written by Raaj Shaandilyaa and directed by Ashima Chibber.

Disha is also gearing up for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring Salman Khan. The action drama is directed by Prabhu Deva and also has RandeepHooda and Jackie Shroff.

