Is Your Child A Victim Of Sleep Terror? Watch These Symptoms

Many parents often worry that their kids do not get proper sleep. They wake up in the middle of the night and start crying out loud in fear and even tremble in panic. Sometimes, this fear gets so strong that they get scared of even sleeping at night. This condition is actually called Night terror or Sleep terror.

What is Night Terror?

Kids from age 4 to 12 can have sleeping issues sometimes even an 18-month-old baby can also have night terror. This issue is mostly seen with kids whose family members might have sleepwalking issues. Night terror usually comes after 2 to 3 hours of sleep. It feels like a nightmare and can really scare the kid. After sleeping, when the child goes to the second or third stage of sleep, then due to some disturbance in the central nervous system kid experience the night terror.

Reasons for Night Terror

Night terrors can occur due to seeing something scary or having nightmares.

Stress, fatigue or the reaction of any medicine can also cause night terror

Sometimes fever or high body temperature can also cause problems with brain function, which may cause night terror

Full bladder at night also disrupts the sleep of children

Symptoms of Night Terror

1. Your kid looking scared while sleeping may have some strange expressions.

2. The kid screaming and crying badly in the sleep

3. Fast breathing and excessive sweating in sleep

4. Moving their legs and hands in sleep

5. Not able to respond even with open eyes

Tips to cure Night Terror

Do not wake up the kid forcefully

Slowly wake the kids up and talk to them

Sleeping in light can help many kids to feel better

Relaxed atmosphere

Make sure that the kid go to the toilet before sleeping

tell a good bedtime story before sleeping

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

