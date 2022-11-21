Is Your Child Getting Enough Sleep? Know Age-Wise Patterns

Parenting is one of the most wonderful but difficult responsibilities in life. Raising a child is never easy as there are a host of things to take care of. The main hurdle with parenting is that the smallest of mistakes can turn into childhood trauma for your kid. One of the responsibilities is to make sure that your child sleeps properly.

Kids are extremely active throughout the day, and they do not monitor how they channel their energy. This leads to them sleeping during the afternoon hours which in turn leads to their nighttime sleep being disrupted. A 6-7-hour quality sleep is necessary for the child as most of the body’s biological growth happens during their sleep.

Good sleep increases the ability of the child to grow and learn healthily. Every child has a different sleeping pattern according to their age, but it is eventually necessary for each one of them to have a good night’s sleep.

0-3 months:

Newborn babies spend most of their time sleeping. According to Very Well Family, newborns have short cycles but many of them. Therefore, we see them frequently going in and out of sleep. Babies are much sleepier than other stages of child development in this stage.

4-12 months:

According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), babies between 4-12 months of age should sleep around 12 to 16 hours a day. Signs of sleepiness include rubbing their eyes and yawning.

1-2 years:

Children between 1-2 years of age require about 11 to 14 hours of sleep every 24 hours, according to AASM. They may drop down to 1 or 2 longer naps per day but the mentioned number of hours is necessary for the child’s healthy development. They may seem clingier and demand an increased amount of attention during this age.

3-5 years:

AASM suggests that during the 3-5 years stage, the sleep cycle only shifts a little and comes down to 10 to 13 hours per 24 hours. Most children have dropped their naps by 5 years old due to which this reduction in hours is seen.

6-12 years:

School-aged children sleep about 9-12 hours every night according to AASM. If they don’t get enough sleep, it will be visible in their irritability and other symptoms.

