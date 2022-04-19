Is Your Child Having Speech Delay? Learn About The Cause and Remedies

All parents want their children to grow into intelligent youngsters, but if a child has a speech delay, it is important to know the reason and remedy. The age at which children learn the language and begin talking varies, as it does with other talents and milestones. Knowing a little about speech and language development can assist parents to determine whether there is a cause for worry.

When a kid does not acquire speech or language at the predicted rate, it is referred to as a speech and language delay. The issue affects up to 10% of preschool children.

By 12 to 15 months of age, children should be able to say simple words (such as “mama” or “dada”) clearly or unclearly. They should understand simple words (such as “no” or “stop”) around the age of 18 months. By the age of three, children can speak in short phrases. At the age of four to five, tell a basic narrative.

Among the basic causes of speech and language delays are hearing loss, slow development, and intellectual disability. Some other causes may include psychosocial deprivation — meaning they don’t spend enough time talking with adults — autism, selective mutism, and cerebral palsy.

To address the problem beforehand, you can take the following steps:

Play a game of imitating each other, this will give the child the courage to speak.

When he copies you, you use words to teach him new words.

Talk slowly with the child.

If the child is talking a little, complete his sentence.

Music can stimulate your child’s brain cells, so put music at home.

Delays in speech and learning language may be frustrating for both parents and children. Children who are unable to articulate their feelings and thoughts are more prone to behave out. They get enraged easily and may engage in unusual conduct to pique your interest. Remember that your youngster wants to speak with you. Read to your child and chat to him or her as often as possible. Encourage your youngster to communicate. Praise him or her when he or she attempts to talk.

