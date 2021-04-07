Is Your Dog a Cardiac Patient?

Stress has become the most widely used term which is engulfing not only humans but also companion animals. Although in pets, stress is linked with ageing, compromised immunity, change of weather, among various other factors, informs Prachi Kshatriya, Veterinarian, who also consults on Practo.

“Talking about the most stress-sensitive organ, heart, it not only fulfils the requirement of everybody tissue but also acts as a support system during the pressure phase."

Usually, large breeds like Doberman Pinschers, Labrador Retrievers, Boxers, Great Danes, German Shepherds, etc and middle-aged dogs are more prone to cardiac ailments like congestive cardiac failure, heart valve insufficiency, pericardial effusion and many more, says the doctor.

Don’t ignore your dog if you notice the following:

*Regular coughing

*Exhausted after short walk or playful activity

*Lying down for long

*Reduced appetite

*Reluctant to climb stairs

*Dull appearance and sitting alone

“Approximately, 10 per cent young and 65 per cent of older dogs suffer from various cardiac problems and end up dying either due to negligence or unawareness of the owners."

The expert advises: “Consult a vet if you find any changes in your pet’s behaviour or routine activities, the vet will perform some blood work and imaging tests like x-ray, echocardiography, electrocardiography, etc to confirm whether your pet is suffering from any cardiac malfunctioning or not."

