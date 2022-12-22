Is Your Marriage Heading Towards End? These 5 Red Flags Might Indicate So

No marriage is devoid of challenges. But if these obstacles seem insufferable, it’s high time you had a closer look and thought about your relationship. Broken marriages hamper the self-esteem of a person, and can cause depression and serious levels of anxiety. But it’s much better than staying in a bad marriage for a long time. Keep reading this space to know about the red flags showing in your marriage.

Partners don’t wish to spend quality time together:

Partners need some quality time like hanging out on weekends, or in the evenings when they are free from work. But if they are only focused on themselves and their work, it is a big red flag in a marriage. It’s okay to spend some time unwinding and focusing on your personal life as well.

No more sexual intimacy:

Sometimes partners avoid sex due to medical problems, which can be understood. But what hampers the relationship is when it is a conscious decision from both sides to not indulge in physical intimacy anymore. Intimacy is a crucial aspect of any marriage; so when that ends, it is a warning sign.

An uneven distribution of chores:

Handling household chores can be a mammoth task. But if partners are dividing the tasks, the burden can be eased off. Otherwise, it will pile up only on one partner, adding to the frustration and stress in a relationship. In addition to these, if one partner is burdened with the responsibilities of children, it will make the relationship difficult to sustain.

Drug or alcohol addiction:

Drugs or alcohol give rise to destructive behaviour in an individual, which might ruin your marriage. A consequence of alcohol consumption can be domestic violence as well, which also becomes the ground for divorce.

Lack of respect for privacy:

It is good to share the maximum time with your spouse. But there are some things which should be kept private and if it’s not the case, marriages head towards painful divorces.

