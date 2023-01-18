Is Your Partner Overly Possessive? Take Note Of These 4 Signs To Identify

Once you reach an age where you exercise personal space and freedom, companionship becomes desirable. Having a partner is very comforting, but your relationship can often be turbulent. One of the main problems couples face in a relationship is possessiveness. This can turn a person into a toxic control-freak, if not called out in time. From who you text to whom you meet, sometimes a partner can control your whole timetable due to jealousy and possessiveness. It is necessary to identify the signs of your possessiveness in your partner and call them out.

Some of the signs that your partner is possessive are:

Getting upset when you meet people:

Possessive partners want you to spend all their time with them. They won’t let you meet new people, as they feel that their impression of you might be better than theirs. This eventually leads to them thinking that you may prefer spending time with new people over them.

Texting you all day:

Possessive people will not let their partner text anyone else, but them. Keeping them engaged is their way of limiting their interaction with others. You will always get their texts, asking your whereabouts and what you are doing. Not respecting your boundaries and personal space is a big sign of a possessive partner.

Getting upset about asking for space:

Exercising personal space is very important in a relationship. To grow together as a couple, one requires to grow individually too. For that, spending time with yourself to become more self-aware and work on your shortcomings is very important. If your partner doesn’t let you exercise your personal space, then they may be an extremely possessive partner.

Having unrealistic expectations:

Your partner may expect you to answer your call on the first ring and be at your location at the exact time you asked them to arrive. This can be a big sign of possessiveness, as they are always worried about your whereabouts.

