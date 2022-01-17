Is Your Relationship Healthy or Obsessive?

When you meet someone and feel those butterflies in your stomach, you definitely like them. You just smile when they are around, love everything about them, you feel motivated, cared, loved and happy. In the early days of relationship, when the love starts to bloom, you want to every spend every second of the day with your loved one. This feeling is unmatchable. In a healthy relationship, you both have an equal amount of respect, love and care for each other which keeps the relationship going. You don’t feel the burden of being in a relationship or get disturbed at work.

While love has different definitions for everyone, somethings are there which are not love. Love is a healthy thing while obsession is not. Through films and novels, we learn to fall in obsessive love rather than building a healthy relationship. The obsession for love or for your partner can lead have devastating circumstances and you may not even notice them. If you are in a relationship, and feel trapped, then it is not a sign of healthy relationship.

If you are confused that whether your partner is in love with you or is obsessed with you, look for these signs:

Spends excessive time checking up on you

If your partner calls you every second of the day, send numerous messages, doesn’t give you space at all, then they are super obsessed with you. There world revolves around you and have no other social connections.

Controls you

If your partner controls what you do, what you should wear, whom to talk or spend time with him, then it is not a healthy sign. An obsessive lover likes controlling their partner to an extent that the other starts feeling suffocated. They emotionally blackmail them to fulfil their will.

Stalking

If you partner follows you everywhere and keep checking your social media if you are out, then they stalking you. They do not respect your privacy and have trust issues.

Wants to know everything

From your daily schedule to your phone password, your email access, your house key, your friends, an obsessive lover wants to know every single thing. This reveals their insecurity or over-controlling nature.

Dependent on you

In case your partner is dependent on you for his needs, emotional support and pretends like they are nothing without you and can’t live without you, then they are using you as an object. They are making you feel guilty whenever you thought of letting go of a relationship.

Love is pure but obsession is not. So, if you can relate any of the above with your relationship, then it’s time to clear the boundaries and take a stand for yourself.

