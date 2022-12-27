Is Your Skin Losing Glow During Winter? Use These Oils After Face Wash

Our skin is very sensitive and needs special care, especially during the harsh winter months. Due to the extreme temperature in winter, the skin becomes dry very quickly. So, if you do not take proper care of your skin during this time, then it can lead to skin problems like rough skin, rashes and itching. Taking proper precautions can make your skin smooth, even in winter. So if you want to bring back your lost glow this winter, then after washing your face, it is necessary to moisturise it properly. Today, let us share with you some tips that will help your skin glow in minutes. The use of coconut oil after face wash in winter is considered beneficial for the skin. Along with this, you can use the following for glowing skin:

Olive oil: Olive oil can give an instant glow to your face. You can use it after applying face wash in winter. This moisturises the skin instantly and is very effective for the skin. Applying one spoon of olive oil on the face and massaging it for some time regularly will give quick results.

Aloe vera and honey: These ingredients also help to bring a glow to our faces. For this, mix aloe vera and honey, then apply it on the skin and wait until it dries completely. Then wash it off with water. This pack is considered very healthy for the skin, as it reduces dryness during winter and brings back the glow to your dull face. This also makes the skin soft.

Vitamin E oil: You can also opt for Vitamin E oil to improve and soften your skin in winter. This helps to moisturise the skin from within and improves its texture. To get immediate results, try to apply Vitamin E oil on the face daily after face wash.

Almond oil: This oil contains properties which repair the skin from the inside and helps to keep the face glowing. So you can add almond oil to your skincare routine and use it after washing your face. Applying it after face wash at night will prove to be beneficial for your skin.

