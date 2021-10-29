Is Your Tea Adulterated? FSSAI Suggests a Simple Test to Help Identify

If along with many others, you rely on your daily cuppa tea, you must be careful not to taint it in order to reap the full benefits. Tea is one of the greatest aromatic beverages in the world. Many people drink it to wake up in the morning or to unwind after a hard day at work. Most tea drinkers have a strong attachment to the beverage and are delighted about it. The tea enthusiasts are nevertheless eager to learn more about their favourite beverage.

A reasonable amount of tea can actually be healthy since research has shown that tea, which is strong in flavonoids and antioxidants, can lower your risk of heart disease. It’s also been linked to decreasing cholesterol and better blood vessel function. However, when tea is adulterated, the health advantages are not the same. Depending on the material with which it is adulterated, it might potentially be damaging to one’s health.

But how do you know whether the tea you’re drinking is brewed from pure leaves as opposed to corrupted or exhausted ones? It’s difficult to say. To assist you, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the country’s leading food regulator, has posted a video on social media.

FSSAI captioned the video on Instagram, “Detecting Exhausted Tea Leaves Adulteration in Tea Leaves." The video explains how to determine if your tea leaves are adulterated.

The video depicts a basic filter paper test in which tea leaves are put on filter paper and water droplets are sprinkled to make the paper moist. After a few minutes, extract the leaves and wash the paper under running water. Examine the stains on the paper in relation to the light. If the tea leaves are not adulterated, there will be no discolouration on the filter paper; nevertheless, if the filter paper has blackish-brown blotches all over it, the tea leaves are adulterated.

