Is Your Teenager Too Aggressive? Here Are The Possible Reasons

Anger is one of the many emotions we feel. It is our natural human tendency to get angry at things or actions that annoy us. But, not being able to control our anger can prove to be dangerous. Today’s youth lack patience and struggle with more anger issues than the older generation. Moreover, when a teenager gets annoyed, since their body is going through continuous hormonal changes due to puberty, they get very angry and aggressive even without any provocation.

According to Mom junction, there might be several reasons for increased aggression in adolescent teenagers. Here are a few of the reasons:

1. Psychiatric disorders – Children suffering from Bipolar disorder, Panic disorder, Schizophrenia, PTSD and Depression can show aggressive behaviour extensively.

2. Traumatic events – Divorce, death or illness of a close one and harassment or bullying at school can cause severe aggression issues in teenagers. One should refrain from fighting with their family members in front of children.

3. ADHD – Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and learning disorders can cause teenagers to go through severe emotional and social stress. This can cause them to be aggressive and hostile.

4. Medical issues – Brain damage, epilepsy, mental retardation, Tourette’s syndrome and some other disorders can be the issue that is causing your teenager to be angry and aggressive at all times.

5. Peer pressure – Teenagers are surrounded by people who compel them to do things their way. Peer pressure is one of the most common causes of increased aggression and violent behaviour in teens.

6. Low self-esteem – Teens go through various experiences in their childhood that can cause them to have low self-esteem. This tends to make them defensive and aggressive to cover up their lack of confidence.

7. Addiction and abuse – Drugs and alcohol can entice teenagers easily. Substance abuse and alcoholism can be the reason behind a teenager’s aggressive behaviour.

8. Abuse – Physical and sexual abuse an make your teenagers aggressive. They feel angry and ashamed when they go through abuse which makes them violent at times.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here