Isha Ambani Piramal Radiates Timeless Elegance in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s Chikankari Lehenga

Isha Ambai Piramal’s style has always been an extension of her extraordinary personality. Known for her great taste in Indian styles, Isha adorned a gorgeous ensemble designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, to celebrate her brother Anant Ambani’s engagement to Radhika Merchant.

Radiating timeless elegance, Isha’s outfit featured a chikankari lehenga, sherwani and dupatta adorned with extravagant zardozi borders. Calling her ‘The Divinity of Timeless Elegance’, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s intricate detailing on the lehenga and sherwani made the overall outfit a must have this wedding season.

Vibing with the ivory, as what celebrity stylist Ami Patel captioned under Isha’s photograph, Ami who has styled stars such as Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, let Isha’s personality shine through the look. Be it the diamond jewellery or the ensemble, Isha looked chic and beautiful when she welcomed her soon to be sister in law Radhika Merchant. Her makeup was done by celebrity makeup artist Vardan Nayak and her hair was styled by celebrity hairstylist Alpa Khimani.

While ivory seems to be a favourite colour of the season, Isha has also experimented with colour in the last couple of days. A day after the Gol Dhana ceremony, celebrity stylist Ami Patel posted a couple of images of Isha wearing a pastel ensemble designed by celebrated designer Anamika Khanna. The stylish outfit featured a serene lime gold dori with resham floral placement embroidered lehenga, which was paired with a short kurti with pearl finish. Her minimal makeup was done by celebrity makeup artist Riviera Lynn and her hair was styled by celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur.

On the day of Radhika Merchant’s mehendi ceremony, Isha looked lovely pink when she adorned a kurta set designed by Anuradha Vakil. The pop of pink and green combination enhanced the rich gold embroidery on the kurta. The highlight of the ensemble was the heavily embroidered pants which Isha carried off with pizzazz. Styled by Ami Patel, Isha complemented her look with a polki set. Her hair was styled by celebrity hairstylist Pompy Hans and her minimalistic glamorous makeup was done by celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni.

