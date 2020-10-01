Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ishaan Khatter Spills Beans on Fitness Regime He Undertook for Khaali Peeli, Says Went All Out in Terms of Diet

Ishaan Khatter has left no stone unturned to achieve a certain body type in his upcoming project, Khaali Peeli.

News18.com

Updated:October 1, 2020, 7:39 PM IST
Ishaan Khatter has left no stone unturned to achieve a certain body type in his upcoming project, Khaali Peeli. A while back, he took to social media to share that he gained six kilograms of ‘clean bulk’ in two months. The actor had been training hard at the gym to look like a bulkier version of him in the film.

Talking about his regime, he says, “We would train 12-14 hours a day for six days a week and sometimes all seven. I even tried barre work, yoga, gymnastics and rope mallakhamb. I took it very seriously. I definitely was 10 times fitter by the end of that. I went all out in terms of my diet.”

Ishaan shares that he would go to the Antigravity Club in Bandra to train with trainer duo Yudi and Karan Jaising, and Siddhant Sidhwani. “It was the first time I incorporated weights as a regular and central part of my routine,” he says. He, however, adds, “It all starts and ends with the mind.”

The actor was seen acing difficult dance moves in the foot-tapping Tehas Nehas and the peppy Duniya Sharma Jayegi. A passionate dancer who is trained under choreographer Shiamak Davar’s programme, Ishaan says that he rehearsed very hard to look effortless on the screen. “I tried different styles of dance. I started the day with basic ballet. Dancing is pure joy. It’s always going to be the easiest way to burn calories. But it’s so much more than fitness for me. Fitness is co-related but is, in a way, a separate passion of mine,” says.

Ishaan reveals that he has always been a fitness enthusiast. “Early on, I remember being outdoors a lot and playing games in the society with other kids. Then at some point I got more into sports. Dancing was always second nature and eventually turned into a major passion by the time I was a teenager,” he signs off.

Loading