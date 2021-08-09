Islamic New Year 2021 Date: Significance and All You Need to Know About the Hijri New Year

The Islamic New Year marks the beginning of the new Muslim lunar calendar. Also known as Hijri New Year, the Islamic calendar has 354 or 355 days. As compared to the Gregorian calendar, it is roughly 11 days shorter. The Islamic New year commences with Muharram, which is considered as the second holiest month after Ramadan, and ends with Dhul al-Hijjah, as the name suggests it is the month in which devotees go for Hajj. This year, the Hijri New Year is slated to commence in the second week of August.

Islamic New Year 2021 date

According to the calculations made by Astronomy Center, in most parts of the world, the first day of the Islamic New Year will fall on August 10, Tuesday. August 9 will mark the 29th of Dhul Qadah, which is the last month in the Islamic calendar in India. The Muharram month will commence from August 10 in India and other parts of the world only if the full moon is seen on August 9. However, if the moon is not sighted on August 9, Muharram will begin from August 11.

Significance of Islamic New Year

As per the Islamic Mythology, the Islamic New Year began in 622 AD with the migration of Prophet Muhammad and his followers from Mecca to Medina. The upcoming year will be considered as Hijri 1443 AH (In Latin, AH means Anno Hegirae or the year of the Hijra). Hujri 1443 AH signifies that it has been 1443 years since Prophet Mohammed’s migration.

Though the day holds significant importance, no big celebrations are held in Muslim-majority nations. To commemorate the day, many countries, including United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia declare a public holiday.

Along with this, the first 10 days of holy Muharram are extremely important for the muslim community, especially the Shia Muslims. During this period, they mourn the death of Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, Husayn Ibn Ali al-Hussein, who died at the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here