Islamic New Year 2022: Date, History, Significance and All You Need to Know About Hijri New Year

The Islamic New Year is celebrated during the first month of the Muslim lunar calendar. On Friday, the Imarat-e-Sharaiyah Hind, New Delhi announced that the first day of Muharram 1444 AH (Anno Hegirae in Latin or “in the year of the Hijra”) in India will be on Sunday, July 31. The Muslim population relies solely on the Hijri calendar for deciding the dates of the religious festivals and observances. The lunar calendar is 10-11 days shorter than the widely used solar Gregorian calendar.

The first month of the calendar is one of the four most important months for Muslims. Only second to the month of Ramadan, the first month, Muharram, is considered the holiest. This year, Muharram which is beginning on the evening of July 29, will end at sundown on August 28.

Islamic New Year: History

The advent of Muharram dates back to 680 AD and finds its roots in the battle of Karbala. During the battle, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, Hussain ibn Ali al-Hussain, also known as Iman Hussain, died. The Muslim community, during the month of Muharram, mourns the death of Imam Hussain.

Islamic New Year: Significance

During the battle of Karbala, not only did Imam Hussain die but also their family members. Some of them were also subjected to humiliation. The month of Muharram starts with 10 days of mourning that culminate on Ashura, the day of the battle.

How Is the Festival Celebrated?

Muslims celebrate the Islamic New Year, and along with it, observe the month of Muharram in various ways. Many processions and marches are organised where the Muslim population, especially the Shia Muslims, mourn the death of Imam Hussain.

Many observe the Islamic New Year by spending time with family and focusing on spiritual reflection. Some people also engage in self-flagellation using hands, blades, and chains, among other things, as a way of memorialising Imam Hussain’s suffering. Fasts are also observed, especially during the first 10-days leading up to the Ashura.

