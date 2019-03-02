English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Issey Miyake Fills School Gym With Kaleidoscope of Colours at Paris Fashion Week
Designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae sent out models in a mainly dark palette of grey and black coats, jackets and dresses at Paris Fashion Week.
Models present creations by Japanese designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Issey Miyake during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, March 1, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Loading...
Issey Miyake turned a school gymnasium into a catwalk for Paris Fashion Week on Friday, presenting women’s winter wardrobes in a kaleidoscope of colours.
Designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae sent out models in a mainly dark palette of grey and black coats, jackets and dresses, at times printed, before apple green, purple, yellow and aquamarine creations burst onto the runway.
The brand is known for its pleats as well as use of technology and Miyamae played with volumes and textures in the Autumn/Winter 2019 line, making tops, skirts and coats seem multi-dimensional.
Show notes said the creations were made with a new resin printed “Blink” fabric, meant to resemble a kaleidoscope-like pattern of colours.
“One of the characteristics of this new fabric...is that it starts from something two-dimensional but then when someone wears it, something 3D-like goes into the clothes,” Miyamae said backstage. “So it starts to move and change shape according to someone’s movement or body shapes.”
Prints came in abstract patterns with geometric shapes and swirls, which Miyamae said were inspired by everyday sensations.
A moldable “Dough Dough” fabric, which can be styled and shaped by the wearer, came as a softer, wool-like version in the collection.
Colourful printed coats as well as long-sleeved tops had large or high loose collars. Trousers were loose, legging-like or cropped above the ankle.
“I wanted to achieve this mixture of colour, that you sometimes get by chance. For instance, this morning, it was raining quite heavily, but later it became really sunny, so the quality and colour of light keeps changing,” Miyamae said.
“I wanted to get this particular instance of lighting, in creating colour layers and express what is almost like serendipity, that I get this amazing colour like a montage.”
Paris Fashion Week, the last leg of the month-long catwalk season which began in New York before moving to London and Milan, runs until March 5.
Designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae sent out models in a mainly dark palette of grey and black coats, jackets and dresses, at times printed, before apple green, purple, yellow and aquamarine creations burst onto the runway.
The brand is known for its pleats as well as use of technology and Miyamae played with volumes and textures in the Autumn/Winter 2019 line, making tops, skirts and coats seem multi-dimensional.
Show notes said the creations were made with a new resin printed “Blink” fabric, meant to resemble a kaleidoscope-like pattern of colours.
“One of the characteristics of this new fabric...is that it starts from something two-dimensional but then when someone wears it, something 3D-like goes into the clothes,” Miyamae said backstage. “So it starts to move and change shape according to someone’s movement or body shapes.”
Prints came in abstract patterns with geometric shapes and swirls, which Miyamae said were inspired by everyday sensations.
A moldable “Dough Dough” fabric, which can be styled and shaped by the wearer, came as a softer, wool-like version in the collection.
Colourful printed coats as well as long-sleeved tops had large or high loose collars. Trousers were loose, legging-like or cropped above the ankle.
“I wanted to achieve this mixture of colour, that you sometimes get by chance. For instance, this morning, it was raining quite heavily, but later it became really sunny, so the quality and colour of light keeps changing,” Miyamae said.
“I wanted to get this particular instance of lighting, in creating colour layers and express what is almost like serendipity, that I get this amazing colour like a montage.”
Paris Fashion Week, the last leg of the month-long catwalk season which began in New York before moving to London and Milan, runs until March 5.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Friday 01 March , 2019 Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Congratulations Abhinandan: Identical Pictures, Posts of 'Newborn Babies' Named After IAF Pilot Go Viral
- #OurObsession: What Ruled Indian and Pakistani Social Media
- Ranveer Asked If He Ever Felt 'Insecure' When Deepika Worked With Ex Ranbir. His Answer
- In Conversation with Bojan Jankulovski - Head of Operations, Maserati India
- Windies Captain Holder Calls for Minimum Wages for Cricketers
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results