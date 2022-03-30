It Required Dedication to Lose 19 Kgs: Actor Krish Pathak, Trained by Celebrity Trainer Samir Jaura

Recently, actor Krish Pathak who is currently seen in Star Plus show ‘Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar’, shared his body transformation journey from being fat to fit. His weight loss journey is very momentous. And he has lost almost 19kgs

For his role in the serial Yeh Jhuki jhuki si nazar, actor Krish Pathak was trained by popular celebrity fitness trainer, Samir Jaura. The journey to being fit hasn’t been easy for the actor but under the guidance and training of Samir Jaura, Krish has set some major fitness goals.

Talking about his fitness journey, Krish said, “When I was shortlisted for Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, I had to present myself as a Delhi urban boy so I started working out under the guidance of my trainer Samir Jaura and set some major fitness goals. Without his motivation and help, the visible changes in my body could not have happened."

Further he adds that “Now being fit has become an essential part of my life. It has become a habitual activity for me to hit the gym even if I have half an hour in the day. So yes it is an amazing transformation in my life and I think it has happened for my well being."

Krish Pathak is currently seen playing the parallel lead in the new Star Plus show ‘Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar.’ Krish said that it wasn’t easy for him to lose 19 kg. But great dedication ,consistency and the best guidance of Samir, helped him achieve his goal.

Samir Jaura is a popular fitness trainer. Since sometime, he has been a part of the entertainment industry. For 17 years, he has been training actor Farhan Akhtar. He has also trained actors like Kartik Aaryan, Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Mahesh Babu and others.

