It Took 46 Years, A Pandemic and Lockdown for Twinkle Khanna to Get Her First ‘Maa ke Haath ka Khana’

Columnist and writer Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her first-ever ‘Maa ke haath ka Khana’.

The Mrs Funnybones writer revealed that this is the first time that her mother veteran actor Dimple Kapadia has cooked a meal for her. Sharing a photo of fried rice, Twinkle wrote, “It has only taken 46 years, a pandemic and an extended lockdown for my mother to make me my first meal-fried rice. Now I also know what people mean when they say ‘Maa Ke Haath Ka Khana’ #MamaMia".

A while back, Twinkle had shared a snap of the dessert prepared by her son Aarav. Showcasing the chocolate brownie cake garnished with nuts along with cherry compote on the side, the proud mother wrote, “When I had a bun in the oven, I did not know I was going to push out a future baker. I produced him and seventeen years later he produced this Chocolate brownie cake with cherry compote. #ProudMomMoment".

Meanwhile, Dimple was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium. She will next feature in Christoper Nolan’s Tenet. The Hollywood film stars John David Washington and Robert Pattinson in important roles.

