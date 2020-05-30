Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
India Positive on Coronavirus
India Positive on Coronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

It Took 46 Years, A Pandemic and Lockdown for Twinkle Khanna to Get Her First ‘Maa ke Haath ka Khana’

Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her first-ever ‘Maa ke haath ka Khana’.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 30, 2020, 12:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
It Took 46 Years, A Pandemic and Lockdown for Twinkle Khanna to Get Her First ‘Maa ke Haath ka Khana’
Twinkle Khanna

Columnist and writer Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her first-ever ‘Maa ke haath ka Khana’.

The Mrs Funnybones writer revealed that this is the first time that her mother veteran actor Dimple Kapadia has cooked a meal for her. Sharing a photo of fried rice, Twinkle wrote, “It has only taken 46 years, a pandemic and an extended lockdown for my mother to make me my first meal-fried rice. Now I also know what people mean when they say ‘Maa Ke Haath Ka Khana’ #MamaMia".

A while back, Twinkle had shared a snap of the dessert prepared by her son Aarav. Showcasing the chocolate brownie cake garnished with nuts along with cherry compote on the side, the proud mother wrote, “When I had a bun in the oven, I did not know I was going to push out a future baker. I produced him and seventeen years later he produced this Chocolate brownie cake with cherry compote. #ProudMomMoment".

Meanwhile, Dimple was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium. She will next feature in Christoper Nolan’s Tenet. The Hollywood film stars John David Washington and Robert Pattinson in important roles.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading