English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
It was Scarier Than Going into Wrestling Ring: Geeta Phogat on Her LFW Ramp Debut
Geeta Phogat believes a woman can only look beautiful if she is healthy and strong.
Geeta Phogat. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Geeta Phogat believes a woman can only look beautiful if she is healthy and strong.
The Commonwealth gold medallist, who made her ramp debut on Friday with designer Rina Singh's label 'Eka' at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019, said women must focus on developing their inner strength.
"It was my first experience of walking the ramp. But it was scarier than going into wrestling ring. It was a nice experience. It was great to meet so many strong and inspiring people," Geeta told reporters here post the show.
"Inner strength is very important. If you are not strong from inside you can never look beautiful from outside. My aim was to come here and give this message," she added.
Celebrating #beautifullystrong women across India, the show, presented in association with Lupin Life's Corcal bone & beauty supplement for women, saw 11 influencers from various fields turning showstopper.
Apart from Phogat, actors Tillotama Shome, Sayani Gupta, theatre artiste Aisha Syed, and chef Sara Todd took to the runway.
Phogat said she feels proud that Rina, who also hails from Haryana, has made a mark in the fashion industry.
"Rina is from Haryana and to reach such a position is commendable. I believe the hardwork she has done to reach this level is equal to the amount of hardwork my father has put in to make us wrestlers."
Titled "Post Cards of Summer", Rina's collection was all about sheers, laces and delicate layers crafted in pink and pastel shades.
Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019 ends on Sunday.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The Commonwealth gold medallist, who made her ramp debut on Friday with designer Rina Singh's label 'Eka' at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019, said women must focus on developing their inner strength.
"It was my first experience of walking the ramp. But it was scarier than going into wrestling ring. It was a nice experience. It was great to meet so many strong and inspiring people," Geeta told reporters here post the show.
"Inner strength is very important. If you are not strong from inside you can never look beautiful from outside. My aim was to come here and give this message," she added.
Celebrating #beautifullystrong women across India, the show, presented in association with Lupin Life's Corcal bone & beauty supplement for women, saw 11 influencers from various fields turning showstopper.
Apart from Phogat, actors Tillotama Shome, Sayani Gupta, theatre artiste Aisha Syed, and chef Sara Todd took to the runway.
Phogat said she feels proud that Rina, who also hails from Haryana, has made a mark in the fashion industry.
"Rina is from Haryana and to reach such a position is commendable. I believe the hardwork she has done to reach this level is equal to the amount of hardwork my father has put in to make us wrestlers."
Titled "Post Cards of Summer", Rina's collection was all about sheers, laces and delicate layers crafted in pink and pastel shades.
Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019 ends on Sunday.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Friday 25 January , 2019 Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- British Airways Celebrates Centennial of Serving Its People and Empire in All-Star Ad
- Ankita Lokhande Reacts to Manikarnika Row, Says 'Most of My Scenes Have Been Shot by Kangana'
- Ranveer Singh Kisses Wife Deepika Padukone Outside Soho House After Dinner Date
- Head Dedicates Maiden Test Ton to Close Friend Phil Hughes
- All the PM's Men: UDAY, AYUSH, BHIM & Other Names Show the Modi Govt Loves Acronyms
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results