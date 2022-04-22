Itchy Skin? Treat It At Home With These Easy Remedies

The intense and excessive temperature in summers leaves tiny, reddish blisters and itchy rashes on the skin. These problems happen when the sweat gets trapped under the skin. The rashes make the children and adults itchy and uncomfortable. They don’t need medical help, for they can be treated with home remedies. Here are a few home remedies that you can try to get rid of itchy skin in these hot summer months.

Aloe vera gel: Aloe vera gel is one of the best remedies for all skin problems. It has healing properties and can also help reduce redness and inflammation. Aloe vera has a soothing, cleansing effect on the skin and helps in treating heat rash. Apply aloe vera gel on the heat rash or the itchy area and leave overnight, or for 15-20 minutes and wash it with cold water.

Oatmeal: Oatmeal helps reduce the redness and itchiness of the skin and is also helpful in treating various skin problems. One can soak the oatmeal and make a pack of it and apply it to the affected areas.

Sandalwood: Sandalwood is known for its cooling properties and can be a great home remedy to deal with itchy skin. Mix a tablespoon of sandalwood powder with water to make a paste and apply it to the itchy part of the skin. Wash it off with cold water.

Neem: Neem is known for its medicinal properties. Various people use neem to treat skin conditions like acne and many more. You can make a pack of neem by mixing it in water and grinding it. You can apply this pack to the itchy area. Neem is also known to have anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties so it helps with the itching and irritation.

Cucumber: Cucumber has cooling properties. Applying them in summer helps treat heat rash and also provides relief from the burning, itching and redness. Slice a cucumber and rub it on the heat rashes or the itching area of the skin and then wash the skin with cold water.

These home remedies will help you to get relief from itchy skin this summer.

