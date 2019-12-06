Take the pledge to vote

It’s Beard Time: Tips to Keep It Clean and Groomed

Beard balm keeps the beard soft and hydrated, regulates the natural oils and reduces irritation by moisturizing the underneath skin.

News18.com

December 6, 2019
It’s Beard Time: Tips to Keep It Clean and Groomed
A beard competition was recently held in Gurugram.

Beard was never out of fashion and a recently concluded competition event in Gurgaon proved how big a style statement it is these days.

Around 150 contestants from different parts of the country participated in the event in six categories-- Mr Beard 2019, Funky Beard, Black and Grey Beard, Great Indian Moustache, Handle Bar Moustache and Longest Beard.

The judges for the event were Himanshu Verma, Hemant Mehta, Lokendra Ranawat and Daljeet Sean Singh.

Here are some tips to keep beard clean and groomed:

Beard balm/oil: It keeps the beard soft and hydrated, regulates the natural oils and reduces irritation by moisturizing the underneath skin. A consistent application of the beard oil boosts the beard (hair) growth.

Beard wax: Style with waxes designed to benefit that elegant mane. Like balms and oils, beard wax is multi-faceted; it grooms the beard. You can also use the wax for a strong, easy and flexible styling for the moustache. Alternatively, if the moustache is just growing, start to twist it in the desired shape and then use the wax.

Beard wash: When it comes to men's grooming, a beard wash is essential to keep the beard soft and shiny. It treats the coarse hair of the beard and replenishes the skin below. It removes dirt, dust, beard-ruff and other impurities.

Beard shampoo and conditioner: You can use a medicated beard shampoo to do away with the minor infections and rashes and a beard conditioner to counter the dryness which causes beard-ruff, dry or flaky skin underneath the beard.

Trimmers and beard combs: Combing your beard also increases blood circulation in the area.

Beard colour: Use a beard colour to simply look younger or match the colour of your beard with the colour of your hair.

Diet: One of the most important aspects is to increase protein intake and have a healthy diet for hair growth.

(With inputs from IANS)

