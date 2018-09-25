It’s ‘Gucci Gucci Hota Hai’ for Karan Johar at Paris Fashion Week

Karan Johar is yet again making heads turn, not with his new release but his appearance at the Paris Fashion Week(PFW) Gucci Show in the fashion capital of the world.The style icon enjoyed the theatrical curtain raiser on the first day of PFW, brands like Gucci and Dior unveiled looks for next spring and summer at the Paris Fashion Week which closes out the season of fashion weeks following New York, London and Milan.The ace film maker and the ultimate fashionista looked suave in his ensemble flaunting his black outfit layered with a checked coat and his big black shades.With his neon shoes and baggy pants, Karan Johar never fails to make a bold fashion statement so let's have a look at what got the audience hooked to his Gucci ensemble.A black polo neck over black pair of trousers, KJo broke added layers to this monochrome look with a black and grey out checked cutout coat. For his sole, he went with black ankle-length boots.Karan, just like his movies, is all about a little bling so he added a silver Prada necklace with big black-rimmed glasses.He also posted a picture pouting with the stylish K-pop artist Kim Jong-in, the EXO band member famously known as Kai, at the PFW 2018.