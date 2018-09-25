English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
It’s ‘Gucci Gucci Hota Hai’ for Karan Johar at Paris Fashion Week
The style icon, Karan Johar set the Paris Fashion week on fire with his outfit while he enjoyed the theatrical curtain raiser on the first day of PFW, brands like Gucci and Dior unveiled looks for next spring and summer.
The style icon, Karan Johar set the Paris Fashion week on fire with his outfit while he enjoyed the theatrical curtain raiser on the first day of PFW, brands like Gucci and Dior unveiled looks for next spring and summer.
Loading...
Karan Johar is yet again making heads turn, not with his new release but his appearance at the Paris Fashion Week(PFW) Gucci Show in the fashion capital of the world.
The style icon enjoyed the theatrical curtain raiser on the first day of PFW, brands like Gucci and Dior unveiled looks for next spring and summer at the Paris Fashion Week which closes out the season of fashion weeks following New York, London and Milan.
The ace film maker and the ultimate fashionista looked suave in his ensemble flaunting his black outfit layered with a checked coat and his big black shades.
With his neon shoes and baggy pants, Karan Johar never fails to make a bold fashion statement so let's have a look at what got the audience hooked to his Gucci ensemble.
A black polo neck over black pair of trousers, KJo broke added layers to this monochrome look with a black and grey out checked cutout coat. For his sole, he went with black ankle-length boots.
Karan, just like his movies, is all about a little bling so he added a silver Prada necklace with big black-rimmed glasses.
He also posted a picture pouting with the stylish K-pop artist Kim Jong-in, the EXO band member famously known as Kai, at the PFW 2018.
The style icon enjoyed the theatrical curtain raiser on the first day of PFW, brands like Gucci and Dior unveiled looks for next spring and summer at the Paris Fashion Week which closes out the season of fashion weeks following New York, London and Milan.
The ace film maker and the ultimate fashionista looked suave in his ensemble flaunting his black outfit layered with a checked coat and his big black shades.
With his neon shoes and baggy pants, Karan Johar never fails to make a bold fashion statement so let's have a look at what got the audience hooked to his Gucci ensemble.
A black polo neck over black pair of trousers, KJo broke added layers to this monochrome look with a black and grey out checked cutout coat. For his sole, he went with black ankle-length boots.
Karan, just like his movies, is all about a little bling so he added a silver Prada necklace with big black-rimmed glasses.
He also posted a picture pouting with the stylish K-pop artist Kim Jong-in, the EXO band member famously known as Kai, at the PFW 2018.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Launched in the U.S. for $5799, Continental 650 GT for $5999
- How Shy Sanya Malhotra Became Pataakha’s Firebrand Chutki
- Renault Duster and Toyota Corolla Altis Available on Heavy Discount, Benefits Upto Rs 1 Lakh
- PUBG Returns to The Top of PC Game Download Charts on Steam
- NASA's MAVEN Marks 4 Years in Mars Orbit With Selfie
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...