It's Katrina Kaif' Birthday! Here's a Glimpse Of Her Steamy Instagram Game
Katrina is ruling the Insta town already!
Image: Instagram/ KatrinaKaif
From giving us fashion goals, to travel goals, to just life goals in general, Katrina has been slaying it on Instagram. Everyone was excited by her Instagram debut last year and within 24 hours, she had more than a million followers. She came and she slayed! On her 35th birthday, here are her Instagram pictures that will make you want more of this beauty:
1) Katrina is a big fan of bare-face pictures. The tiger Zinda hai actress loves to flaunt her perfect glass skin. Here is how she does it.
2) Katrina is a real globe-trotter. The actor took to Instagram to treat fans with a sneak peek of her vacation antics by posting a few photographs from her trip with her sister in December. She's been sharing photos from her recent trip with her family in England.
3) Katrina's Instagram is a proof that she's a sleepy head. Her favorite place to be is her bedroom. However, we all wish we could wake up from a slumber looking Sleeping Beauty-flawless, Katrina has mastered the bed-head game quite well!
4) When it comes to style and elegance, Katrina Kaif's name definitely tops the list. Katrina keeps herself busy shooting for different brands and designers. Her luscious locks, highlighted cheekbones and an intense gaze makes her every picture a treat to the eyes! Don't believe us? Watch it:
5) Katrina Kaif started her transformation journey along with her fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. Although Katrina maintains very high fitness levels since her modelling days, But she changes her fitness regime according to how a role demands a body. Her Insta feed is full of fitness motivation. Take a look:
6) Katrina never fails to give us a sneak peek from her movie sets. Be it Jagga Jasoos, Tiger Zinda Hai or her upcoming flick Zero. Her Instagram posts let us know what it is like to be on the sets. Her action shots, dance rehearsals and character looks from her movies are totally impressive!
The actor, who was part of the recent leg of Salman Khan's Dabangg Tour has taken a few days off from work to spend time with her family in England. Katrina will resume shooting for Zero by July 18.
