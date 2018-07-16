GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
4-min read

It's Katrina Kaif' Birthday! Here's a Glimpse Of Her Steamy Instagram Game

Katrina is ruling the Insta town already!

Shifa Khan | News18.com

Updated:July 16, 2018, 1:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
It's Katrina Kaif' Birthday! Here's a Glimpse Of Her Steamy Instagram Game
Image: Instagram/ KatrinaKaif
From giving us fashion goals, to travel goals, to just life goals in general, Katrina has been slaying it on Instagram. Everyone was excited by her Instagram debut last year and within 24 hours, she had more than a million followers. She came and she slayed! On her 35th birthday, here are her Instagram pictures that will make you want more of this beauty:


1) Katrina is a big fan of bare-face pictures. The tiger Zinda hai actress loves to flaunt her perfect glass skin. Here is how she does it.




Finally a Sunday in beddddddddd ✨

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on




2) Katrina is a real globe-trotter. The actor took to Instagram to treat fans with a sneak peek of her vacation antics by posting a few photographs from her trip with her sister in December. She's been sharing photos from her recent trip with her family in England.

Beach days ... last few hours of 2017 ✨✨✨✨

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on





Surfs up ..... @explorawatersports

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on




Out to sea

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on



3) Katrina's Instagram is a proof that she's a sleepy head. Her favorite place to be is her bedroom. However, we all wish we could wake up from a slumber looking Sleeping Beauty-flawless, Katrina has mastered the bed-head game quite well!

This is me in the morning .... #iwokeuplikethis .... (or maybe ...)

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on







4) When it comes to style and elegance, Katrina Kaif's name definitely tops the list. Katrina keeps herself busy shooting for different brands and designers. Her luscious locks, highlighted cheekbones and an intense gaze makes her every picture a treat to the eyes! Don't believe us? Watch it:



✨ @mariotestino @vogueindia #MarioTestinoXVogueIndia

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on





Powder and earth 🌟

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on



5) Katrina Kaif started her transformation journey along with her fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. Although Katrina maintains very high fitness levels since her modelling days, But she changes her fitness regime according to how a role demands a body. Her Insta feed is full of fitness motivation. Take a look:

Summer time fun .... 💁🏻‍♀️🏃🏻‍♀️

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on





At it ... from 🐯rehearsals

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on





6) Katrina never fails to give us a sneak peek from her movie sets. Be it Jagga Jasoos, Tiger Zinda Hai or her upcoming flick Zero. Her Instagram posts let us know what it is like to be on the sets. Her action shots, dance rehearsals and character looks from her movies are totally impressive!



Bts........ swag shoot 🌞💃 📸by @rezaparkview #swagseswagat

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on



All set for the stage .... 🌟💃@zeecineawards @manishmalhotra05

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on



ज़ीरो the 🎥 #zerothefilm मुंबई फ़िल्मcity

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on




The actor, who was part of the recent leg of Salman Khan's Dabangg Tour has taken a few days off from work to spend time with her family in England. Katrina will resume shooting for Zero by July 18.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Shifa Khan
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs

'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs

Recommended For You

Photogallery