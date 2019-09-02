It's Never too Late for Anything, Says Sushmita Sen As She Learns to Skin Dive at 43

Sushmita Sen is among the few actresses in the industry who has given us reasons more than one, to draw inspiration from her. Right from being the first Indian to win the Miss Universe title back in 1994 at the age of 18, to being a single mom of two adopted daughters, she still holds various inspirational facets to herself.

Her recent one is learning to skin dive at the age of 43! On Monday, the Main Hoon Na actress shared a video of her taking diving lessons and she looks like a real pro at it. What also caught our attention was the inspirational message in her caption that read, “Its never too late for anything or anyone, a single step...a leap of faith, is all that is needed to get started, the rest naturally follows!!”

The experience comes as a part of her daughter Alisah’s 10th birthday. In an earlier post, Sushmita tells in detail how she gifted this experience to her daughter as a birthday present. Alisah had been 5 years old when the actress and her elder daughter Renee got certified as PADI open water scuba diver. Since the minimum age limit for scuba diving is 10 years, Alisah had been left out of the fiesta.

It is after 5 years that Sushmita had brought her daughter back to the Maldives to fulfill her wish. What a boss lady, indeed! In her post, the super mom also mentioned how she couldn’t have been prouder of her daughter for being so brave.

Sushmita adopted Renee when the actress was 24 years old and at the peak of her career. Her second daughter Alisah was welcomed in the family after a ten-year-long court battle, which she fought for being able to adopt her.

