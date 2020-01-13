Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik Confirm Their Reunion
Zayn and Gigi were seen on Saturday night in New York as they went out to celebrate Zayn's birthday at a Mediterranean-Italian spot with Bella Hadid, Yolanda Hadid and singer Dua Lipa.
Zayn and Gigi were seen on Saturday night in New York as they went out to celebrate Zayn's birthday at a Mediterranean-Italian spot with Bella Hadid, Yolanda Hadid and singer Dua Lipa.
Model Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik looked loved up while celebrating the latter's birthday.
They last went their separate ways in November 2018. Now Gigi and Zayn seem overjoyed to be back together again, reports dailymail.co.uk.
The couple were seen on Saturday night in New York as they went out to celebrate Zayn's birthday at a Mediterranean-Italian spot with Gigi's sister Bella Hadid, their mother Yolanda Hadid and singer Dua Lipa.
Gigi and Zayn were first linked in November 2015 when they were seen holding hands. Back then, the pop star had ended a relationship with Perrie Edwards, while Gigi had split from Joe Jonas.
The couple confirmed their first break-up in March 2018, but they were back together again by the following month.
By November they seemed to have moved apart, though it wasn't until January 2019 that they confirmed their break-up again.
Despite not being together, the two remained friends throughout last year.
By December, the reunion rumours began to pick up steam when Gigi shared a photo of a meal she was cooking based on a recipe from Zayn's mother, whom she also tagged in the post.
Now they have been seen out with arms locked.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Varun Dhawan, Shashank Khaitan Team up for Mr Lele, Release Date Announced
- This is Your Last Chance to Get Windows 10 For Free: No Windows 7 Updates From Tomorrow
- Kolkata Women Sing Bengali Version of 'The Rapist Is You' Anthem to Protest PM Modi's Visit
- India vs Australia | Coach Camped Out Last Night to Check on Dew: Kane Richardson
- Pune Police Had the Perfect Response to Twitter User Asking Them for Woman's Phone Number