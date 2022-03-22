It's Summer! Here's What You do to Protect Yourself From Diarrhoea

Stomach health is one of the most important parameters of a person’s well-being. The food that we are consuming can lead to various ailments if it doesn’t get digested properly. Our body feels a lot weaker if we feel sick in the tummy. This stomach sickness increases in summers and sometimes may also lead to diarrhoea, a digestive disorder, something very common in this season.

Diarrhoea

Diarrhoea is described as the frequent passing of loose and water faeces. This problem is classified under three broad categories:-

Acute diarrhoea- This form of diarrhoea is characterised by three or more loose stools per day. Infection of intestines like gastroenteritis and food poisoning. Gastroenteritis is a sort of intestinal infection characterised by cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever.

Persistent diarrhoea- It lasts for 2-4 weeks

Chronic diarrhoea- It lasts for more than 4 weeks and is caused by many conditions affecting the intestines.

Ginger Tea

Ginger is one of the important home remedies having several health benefits. It strengthens your bowl system, aids digestion and treats loose motions. Ginger Tea can be consumed 2-3 times a day.

Coriander and Lemon water

Lemon has anti-inflammatory properties and Coriander leaves contain oils that soothe the stomach.

Mint and Lemon water

Lemon’s anti-inflammatory properties have been mentioned above. Mint has anti-viral, anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties which improve the flow of digestive juices.

Pomegranate

Pomegranate is a great remedy for quick results. Apart from the fruit, their leaves are best in treating loose motions.

Carom seeds (Ajwain) with water

Carom seeds help in digestion and help in bloating and flatulence.

Lemon and salt

Besides Mint, Lemon mixed with salt also serves as a perfect remedy for loose motions.

Besides these homemade remedies, several other steps can be taken to prevent diarrhoea.

Avoiding too greasy and heavy items.

Strictly avoiding cut fruits and salads from outside.

It is also advised to refrain from stale food. Cooking fresh and eating is the best alternative.

Eating light and that too in smaller proportions.

