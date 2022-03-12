It's Summer! Here's Why You Must Include Coconut Water in Your Diet

Coconut water is one of the most refreshing and natural drinks ever known to us. Besides having a sweet, nutty flavour, coconut water also boasts of a multitude of electrolytes like sodium, potassium, and magnesium. Apart from its nutritional benefits, coconut water, when applied directly to the skin, can help fight acne. Below are some of the benefits of drinking coconut water:

What are the benefits of drinking coconut water?

Drinking coconut water is part of an extremely healthy diet since it helps you stay completely hydrated while having low calories while being free of cholesterol and fats.

It is rich in minerals

Coconut water is very low in calories and carbs. Those electrolytes that contain potassium, sodium and magnesium help enrich your body in minerals.

It aids in hydration:

Coconut water contains sodium, which helps replenish the amount of salt lost from the body through sweating during summer.

High in potassium

A large number of people don’t get enough potassium from their diet. The mineral helps remove the extra sodium from your body through your urine.

Can help lower blood pressure.

Preliminary research indicates that coconut water may lower blood pressure, thus it is highly recommended to patients who suffer from high blood pressure.

Low in calories

Many other fruit juices are high in calories, added sugar, and carbs. Coconut water, on the other hand, is lower in calories, making it a great option for those who like sweet drinks.

Free of fat and cholesterol

Coconut water is 94% water and is largely free of fat and cholesterol. It is a healthy option for all and sundry.

