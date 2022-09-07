‘It’s Tough To Be Alive Now’: Timothee Chalamet’s Fiery Statement About Impact Of Social Media

There are people who occasionally break the internet with their appearance, style, talent, and words, and Timothée Chalamet was able to pull it off yet again. This week marks the start of the 79th Venice International Film Festival. Naturally, it comes as no surprise that actor Timothée Chalamet showed up at one of the most stylish film events prepared to colour the event in a fiery hue.

On Friday, 2nd September, Chalamet attended the red carpet premiere of his upcoming movie “Bones And All,” dressed in a custom red backless set designed by Haider Ackermann. The blood-red outfit complemented Chalamet’s fiery comments during the film’s press conference in Venice,

The 26-year-old expressed his opinions on social media by claiming that it is “tough to be alive now” for young people who rely on Twitter and TikTok because of the “onslaught of social media.”

Timothée stated that he rejects society’s constant pressure to take into account how one’s feelings and thoughts might be interpreted in light of social media and also what others might be suggesting about it. He also advocated for less time spent on social media and more time spent interacting with family members and friends in person.

“It was a relief to play characters who are wrestling with an internal dilemma absent the ability to go on Reddit, or Twitter, Instagram or TikTok and figure out where they fit in,” he says of his upcoming film which is based in the 1980s.

In just 280 characters, social media has the power to destabilize someone’s entire life. Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram give everyone a voice, both positively and negatively. While some aspects of social media can be beneficial, many others will eventually lead to civilization’s downfall.

With user-generated content on social media stimulating its audience’s behaviour, fostering societal or peer pressure, and, at times, even leading to ambivalence, the real question about social media isn’t one of positive or negative impact, it’s a question of impact to what degree on the individuals consuming the content.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here