It's Vegan Time For Beyonce Ahead Of Coachella Festival

Beyonce is returning to her nutrition plan in preparation.

IANS

Updated:March 3, 2018, 6:46 PM IST
It's Vegan Time For Beyonce Ahead Of Coachella Festival
(Image: Getty Images)
Singer Beyonce says she is going vegan in the run-up to Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The singer, who is taking to the Coachella stage in April after backing out in 2017 after her pregnancy with twins, announced on Instagram Friday that she is returning to her nutrition plan in preparation, reports people.com.



"44 days until Coachella!! Vegan Time!! Click the link in my bio to join me!" Beyonce captioned a photo of her fancy avocado toast as part of the plant-based food challenge which she co-founded in 2015.

Beyonce also shared a sneak peek to her Coachella rehearsals.

She had also practiced veganism with husband Jay-Z in 2013.

| Edited by: shifa khan
