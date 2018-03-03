English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assembly Election LIVE Results
Assembly Election LIVE Results
- WON
RATAN LAL NATHBJP (Mohanpur)
- WON
SUDIP ROY BARMANBJP (Agartala)
- LOST
GOPAL CHANDRA ROYCONG (Banamalipur)
- LOST
MANIK DEYCPI(M) (Majlishpur)
- LOST
BAHARUL MAJUMDERBJP (Boxanagar)
- LEADING
MANIK SARKARCPI(M) (Dhanpur)
- LOST
BIRAJIT SINHACONG (Kailashahar)
- WON
AL HEKBJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
- WON
AMPAREEN LYNGDOHCONG (East Shillong)
- LOST
PAUL LYNGDOHUDP (West Shillong)
- LOST
ARDENT BASAIAWMOITHSPDP (Nongkrem)
- WON
DONKUPAR ROYUDP (Shella)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Songsak)
- WON
JAMES SANGMANPP (Dadenggre)
- WON
AGATHA SANGMANPP (South Tura)
- WON
ZENITH SANGMACONG (Rangsakona)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Ampati)
- WON
DIKKANCHI D SHIRACONG (Mahendraganj)
- WON
TR ZELIANGNPF (Peren)
- WON
NEIPHIU RIONDPP (Northern angami-ii)
- LOST
KEWEKHAPE THERIECONG (Pfutsero)
- LOST
KL CHISHIBJP (Atoizu)
- WON
YANTHUNGO PATTONBJP (Tyui)
It's Vegan Time For Beyonce Ahead Of Coachella Festival
Beyonce is returning to her nutrition plan in preparation.
(Image: Getty Images)
Singer Beyonce says she is going vegan in the run-up to Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
The singer, who is taking to the Coachella stage in April after backing out in 2017 after her pregnancy with twins, announced on Instagram Friday that she is returning to her nutrition plan in preparation, reports people.com.
"44 days until Coachella!! Vegan Time!! Click the link in my bio to join me!" Beyonce captioned a photo of her fancy avocado toast as part of the plant-based food challenge which she co-founded in 2015.
Beyonce also shared a sneak peek to her Coachella rehearsals.
She had also practiced veganism with husband Jay-Z in 2013.
Also Watch
The singer, who is taking to the Coachella stage in April after backing out in 2017 after her pregnancy with twins, announced on Instagram Friday that she is returning to her nutrition plan in preparation, reports people.com.
"44 days until Coachella!! Vegan Time!! Click the link in my bio to join me!" Beyonce captioned a photo of her fancy avocado toast as part of the plant-based food challenge which she co-founded in 2015.
Beyonce also shared a sneak peek to her Coachella rehearsals.
She had also practiced veganism with husband Jay-Z in 2013.
Also Watch
| Edited by: shifa khan
- Sridevi Death : Meet the Man Who Helped Send Back Sridevi's Body to India
- Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
- Watch Now: Exclusive Interview With Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda #NotSoSerious
- LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan's Da-Bangg Tour to Nepal Cancelled Due to Threats
- Kaala Teaser Review: Rajinikanth's Swag and Style Sets Screen on Fire
- Kylie Jenner Debuts with Baby Stormi on 1-Month Birthday, See Pics
- Tata H5X SUV Detailed Gallery – Exterior, Cabin Unseen Images
- Holi 2018: Big B, Akshay Kumar and Other Bollywood Celebs Send Out Colourful Wishes to Fans