It's Winter, Here's What You Need to Do to Reduce Consumption of Cooking Gas

It is believed that the consumption of cooking gas increases during the winter season. For those relying solely on gas for cooking or heating food items, frequent use of the oven or gas stove in winter may cause the cylinder to get used up sooner than expected. To tackle this problem, we have come up with some tips for you to make your gas cylinder last longer during the chilly season.

Use pressure cooker:

Pressure cooking is one of the fastest and most economical ways of cooking. Experiments have shown gas savings of 20% on rice, 46% on soaked gram dal and 41.5% on meat, as compared to ordinary cooking.

Cook food in thin utensils:

To save gas in winter, you can use thin bottom utensils. This will make the utensil heat up quickly. On the other hand, food will be cooked faster in a thin bottom utensil than in a thick bottom utensil. This will ensure that your cylinder lasts longer.

Use a lid

Cooking in an open vessel without a covering allows steam to escape, which in turn leads to more time and gas being utilised to cook the food. If the vessel is covered by a lid, the heat loss would drop significantly, requiring less gas to cook.

Do not keep wet utensils on the gas

Some people put wet utensils on the burner in a hurry and it takes a long time to heat up. Therefore, before keeping the utensil on the gas, wipe it dry with a clean cloth so that the vessel heats quicker, utilizing lesser gas.

Check burner and leaks

In normal circumstances, blue flames come out of the burner. However, if the flame turns red or yellow, the burner may be dirty. You should remove the burner and clean it with hot water. Additionally, check for leakages in the gas pipe and burner before cooking.

