It's Winters and Bathua Paratha is Everyone's Favourite. Here's How You Make it

Bathua is a vegetable, which is very healthy and often consumed by people in winters. There are several recipes for bargua, and one of them is bathua paratha. The Bathua vegetable tastes quite different in the winter season. In this article, we will show you how to make parathas with Bathua in two different ways. Read below:

Ingredients for Bathua Paratha:

3 cups of flour

1 potato

Bathua leaves

½ tablespoon of ajwain

½ tablespoon of red chilli powder

3 chopped green chillies

1 pinch of asafoetida

Salt as per taste

Method 1:

To make bathua paratha, you first need to wash the bathua thoroughly and finely chop it. Once this is done, you should put the flour in a vessel. Add red chilli, green chilli, ajwain, salt and chopped bathua leaves to it. Now, add water and knead it well. After this, keep the dough covered for half an hour. Then, you can roll the parathas by making dough balls.

After this, you should take a non-stick pan/tawa and keep it on the gas over a medium flame. When the tawa gets hot, put the rolled paratha on it. Roast the paratha well until it becomes golden brown. After a while, the bathua paratha is ready.

Second method:

Wash the Bathua leaves thoroughly and then chop it finely. Next, heat water in a vessel. When the water starts boiling, you should add chopped bathua leaves and potatoes to it and bring it to a boil. When the leaves become soft, turn off the flame and take them out. Take a big bowl and add flour, carom seeds, salt and green chilies to taste. Then, mash the potatoes and mix them all properly. Add a little water and knead the dough well. After that, keep it aside for 10 minutes.

After the prescribed time, make dough balls and roll them out. Put a nonstick/tawa on the gas on medium flame. When the griddle becomes hot, put the paratha on it and bake it till it turns golden brown from both sides.

