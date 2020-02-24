Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Ivanka Trump Repeats Argentina Trip Dress for India Visit, Hailed for Supporting Sustainable Fashion

Ivanka Trump, daughter of the POTUS, landed in India on Monday wearing a floral dress for her second trip to the country.

News18.com

Updated:February 24, 2020, 5:09 PM IST
Ivanka Trump Repeats Argentina Trip Dress for India Visit, Hailed for Supporting Sustainable Fashion
Images: Instagram

Ivanka Trump has accompanied US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, her husband Jared Kushner and top brass of the US administration on their current India trip. Ivanka, the daughter of the POTUS, landed in India on Monday wearing a floral dress for her second trip to the country.

The 38-year-old businesswoman and author, who also served as senior advisor to her father, posed for pictures and selfies at the Namaste Trump event organised in honour of the US President. While FLOTUS Melania stuck to a white ensemble, Ivanka was kept her look easygoing in a powder blue dress with big red floral prints on it.

Ivanka has worn the Proenza Schouler dress before, on her Argentina trip last year. The dress reportedly costs Rs 1.7 lakh. Photos from last year of her wearing the same midi dress with a V-neck tie hanging detail surfaced online after she deplaned in Ahmedabad.

The fashion police has been lauding Ivanka's decision to recycle the dress, teaming it with red pumps and statement earrings this time. Last time, in Argentina, along with the dress, Ivanka was seen wearing a pair of baby blue suede pumps. Ivanka has earned praise online for her nod towards sustainable fashion.

Most public figures tend not to repeat their outfits in public. Although, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has often been seen wearing the same outfit twice at public appearances.

President Trump arrived in Ahmedabad today for the first leg of his maiden India trip during which he visited Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram and took part in a roadshow with PM Modi. He is headed for Agra to see the iconic Taj Mahal with wife Melania.

