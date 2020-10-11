I've Been Clinically Depressed for More Than 4 Years, Says Ira Khan
"Let's start a conversation," wrote Ira Khan on social media as she opened up on battling clinical depression for four years now.
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira is opening up on battling clinical depression for more than four years now. In a video post shared on Instagram on the occasion of World Mental Health Day 2020, Ira confessed to this undisclosed facet of her personal life with fans.
Ira shared a video stating that she is doing "much better" now. However, she further hopes to help people struggling with mental health issues by starting a conversation on social media.
"A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and... life all together. There's no way to say it all in one go. But I'd like to think I've figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. About mental health and mental ill-health. So come with me on this journey... in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be... way. Let's start a conversation (sic)", wrote Ira along with a video wherein she revealed being "depressed."
Ira is Aamir's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, with whom he also has a son named Junaid. In 2019, the young talent stepped into the world of showbiz by making her directorial debut with a stage production 'Euripides' Medea'.
