I've Been Suicidal: Bengali Actress Parno Mittra Opens Up On Battle With Depression After Sushant's Death

Bollywood Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in Mumbai on Sunday. His tragic and untimely death has trigged a much-needed conversation on mental health in the country. Actress Parno Mittra, who works primarily in Bengali films, has now revealed that she has struggled with depression for a while now.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: “Mental health is important! I have been suicidal and have thought of it a number of times. The pain doesn’t go away. We slowly move into a shell that becomes unbreakable! It’s not easy to open up or just talk to someone. It becomes a part of your being.”

“I just want to tell anyone out there suffering please seek help.I have and I have been dealing with it . It’s not been easy but I have friends and family who have been there for me. My doctors have been a huge support . So please don’t let this just be a social media trend,” she continued.

She ended her Twitter thread on a note of wisdom. “Be kind and watch out for your loved ones.”

Mental health is important! I have been suicidal and have thought of it a number of times. The pain doesn't go away. We slowly move into a shell that becomes unbreakable! It's not easy to open up or just talk to someone. It becomes a part of your being . — P (@parnomittra) June 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Sushant's preliminary post-mortem report said that the cause of his death was asphyxia due to hanging. The police suspected it to be a case of suicide but no suicide note was found from the site. Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh has said in a statement issued on social media that Mumbai Police will also be looking into the 'professional rivalry' angle in Sushant's death by suicide.

Sushant's funeral was also attended by his friends and colleagues from the industry like Varun Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey, Vivek Oberoi, Krystle D'Souza and others.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).