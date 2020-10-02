Take the pledge to vote

Lifestyle


I've Stopped Trying Hard to Fit in, Says Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana DCruz made a candid confession on social media, with a monochrome picture she posted on Instagram where she strikes a pose in bikini.

IANS

Updated:October 2, 2020, 7:46 PM IST
I've Stopped Trying Hard to Fit in, Says Ileana D'Cruz


Actress Ileana DCruz has made a candid confession on social media, with a monochrome picture she posted on Instagram where she strikes a pose in bikini.

Alongside the image, she wrote: "I've always worried about how I looked. I've worried my hips are too wide, my thighs too wobbly, my waist not narrow enough, my tummy not flat enough, my boobs not big enough, my butt too big, my arms too jiggly, nose not straight enough, lips not full enough… I've worried that I'm not tall enough, not pretty enough, not funny enough, not smart enough, not 'perfect' enough."

She tagged herself as "beautifully flawed".

"Not realising I was never meant to be perfect. I was meant to be beautifully flawed. Different. Quirky. Unique. Every scar, every bump, every 'flaw' just made me, me. My own kind of beautiful," she said.

Ileana said that she has stopped trying to fit in.

"That's why I've stopped. Stopped trying to conform to the world's ideals of what's meant to be beautiful. I've stopped trying so hard to fit in. Why should I?? When I was born to stand out," she said.

View this post on Instagram

I’ve always worried about how I looked. I’ve worried my hips are too wide, my thighs too wobbly, my waist not narrow enough, my tummy not flat enough, my boobs not big enough, my butt too big, my arms too jiggly, nose not straight enough, lips not full enough..... I’ve worried that I’m not tall enough, not pretty enough, not funny enough, not smart enough, not “perfect” enough. Not realising I was never meant to be perfect. I was meant to be beautifully flawed. Different. Quirky. Unique. Every scar, every bump, every “flaw” just made me, me. My own kind of beautiful. That’s why I’ve stopped. Stopped trying to conform to the world’s ideals of what’s meant to be beautiful. I’ve stopped trying so hard to fit in. Why should I?? When I was born to stand out. #nophotoshop #nobs 📸 @colstonjulian

A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on

This is not the first time Ileana has spoken about self love. Recently, she urged everyone to make themselves their priority number one.

Ileana was last seen on screen in the 2019 multi-starrer Pagalpanti, directed by Anees Bazmee.

She will next be seen in Ajay Devgn's production, The Big Bull, a film reportedly based on India's biggest securities scam of 1992. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan.

