Lifestyle
2-min read

Jab Veer Met Geet, Says Kartik Aaryan Sharing Photo of Ramp Walk with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan walked the ramp arm-in-arm at Manish Malhotra's fashion show in Hyderabad. The excited actor shared photos from the event on Instagram and they look aorable.

News18.com

Updated:February 2, 2020, 11:35 AM IST




Kartik Aaryan is spending a lot of time with the Khan Pataudi family members these days. On one hand he is busy promoting his upcoming release Love Aaj Kal with leading lady Sara Ali Khan, and on the other, he walked the ramp at a fashion show with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

This was Kartik's second time on the ramp with Kareena and the actor was clearly excited. He also made the connection between his and Kareena's characters from their respective Imtiaz Ali films - Love Aaj Kal and Jab We Met. "Jab Veer Met Geet," Kartik wrote while sharing his photo with Kareena on the ramp, referring to their respective character names.

View this post on Instagram

Jab Veer Met Geet 💙

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

Kareena and Kartik walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra at a fashion event in Hyderabad and the actor started blushing while walking alongside her. Videos from the event show Kartik stealing glances at Kareena and blushing while they displayed the all-white Manish Malhotra designs on the ramp.

Kareena wore a lehenga choli while Kartik was in a white kurta pyjama. What also caught attention was Kareena's hair - heavy bangs with a side parting and voluminous curls - quite unlike the hairdos we have seen her in recently.

View this post on Instagram

💫 Final Touch

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

The show was in celebration of 30 years of costume design and 15 years of the manishmalhotralabel. Bollywood's favourite designer also shared photos from the show, saying, "The alluring #kareenakapoorkhan and dashing @kartikaaryan , two of my favourites, dazzle the ramp for my summer wedding 2020 collection, making it an even more special night. Love."

Take a look at pictures and videos here:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on













